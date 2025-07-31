Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 11:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Brendan E. Krueger - VP of Finance & Treasurer
David A. Cannelongo - Senior Vice President of Liquids Marketing & Transportation
Justin B. Fowler - Senior Vice President of Gas Marketing & Transportation
Michael N. Kennedy - Senior VP of Finance & CFO
Paul M. Rady - Co-Founder, President, Chairman & CEO
Conference Call Participants
Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
David Adam Deckelbaum - TD Cowen, Research Division
Douglas George Blyth Leggate - Wolfe Research, LLC
John Christopher Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division
Kevin Moreland MacCurdy - Pickering Energy Partners Insights
Leo Paul Mariani - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division
Margaret Ellen Drefke - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Phillip J. Jungwirth - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
Wei Jiang - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Operator
Greetings and welcome to the Antero Resources Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to our host, Brendan Krueger, Vice President of Finance. Thank you. You may begin.
Brendan E. Krueger
Good morning. Thank you for joining us for Antero's second quarter 2025 investor conference call. We'll spend a few minutes going through the financial and operating highlights, and then we'll open it up for Q&A. I would also like to direct you to the homepage of our website at www.anteroresources.com, where we have provided a separate earnings call presentation that will be reviewed during today's call.
Today's call may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings press release for important disclosures regarding such measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.
Joining me on the call
