Eli Lilly: The Worst May Be Already Over (Earnings Preview)

Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Eli Lilly and Company is set to report Q2 2025 earnings on August 7, with consensus expecting $14.4 billion in revenue and $5.56 EPS, up 30-42% YoY.
  • Analysts expect continued volume-driven revenue and margin expansion, with consensus seeing EPS and sales growth well above industry averages through 2026.
  • LLY's Q1 saw 45% revenue growth but a minor EPS miss due to IPR&D charges; management reaffirmed full-year guidance, and volume growth is expected to offset price erosion.
  • Risks include competitive headwinds, potential volume weakness mirroring Novo Nordisk, and high absolute valuation, but I maintain a "Buy" rating ahead of Q2.
  • LLY's pipeline remains strong, with promising late-stage assets and regulatory submissions expected, supporting long-term growth beyond current GLP-1 leadership. I think LLY will hit $1,000/share shortly.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Eli Lilly Italy. 140th Anniversary party.

lcodacci

Intro And Thesis

I initiated my coverage of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) stock in late January 2025 with a "Buy" rating, arguing that the stock's multiples seemed to be justified by the business's robust growth prospects in

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda
13.18K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LLY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LLY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LLY
--
LLY:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News