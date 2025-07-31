Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 11:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Ammar Al-Joundi - CEO, President & Director
Dominique Girard - Executive VP and COO of Nunavut, Quebec & Europe
Guy Gosselin - Executive Vice President of Exploration
James R. Porter - Executive VP of Finance & CFO
Natasha Nella Dominica Vaz - Executive VP and COO of Ontario, Australia & Mexico
Conference Call Participants
Anita Soni - CIBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Daniel Edward Major - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Fahad Tariq - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
John Charles Tumazos - John Tumazos Very Independent Research, LLC
Joshua Mark Wolfson - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Tanya M. Jakusconek - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division
Operator
Good morning. My name is Jenny, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Mr. Ammar Al-Joundi, you may begin your conference.
Ammar Al-Joundi
Thank you, and good morning, and thank you all for joining our Agnico Eagle second quarter conference call. It's always a pleasure to speak to all of you and particularly a pleasure when things are going well, and we have good news to share like this morning.
Before we come to our call, however, I'd like to remind everyone that we'll be making a number of forward-looking statements, so please keep that in mind and refer to the disclaimers at the beginning of this presentation. The message we'll be sharing with you this morning is, frankly, the same positive message we've been sharing for the last several quarters. One, we continue to report record financial results, driven by strong and consistent operational performance. Two, we continue to strengthen the company, to strengthen the balance sheet and to return record
- Read more current AEM analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts