VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
David Andrew Kieske - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer
Edward Baltazar Pitoniak - CEO & Director
Gabriel F. Wasserman - Senior VP, Chief Accounting Officer & MD of V.E.C.S.
John W. R. Payne - President & COO
Samantha Sacks Gallagher - Executive VP, General Counsel & Secretary
Conference Call Participants
Anthony Paolone - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Barry Jonathan Jonas - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division
Chris Darling - Green Street Advisors, LLC, Research Division
Daniel Edward Guglielmo - Capital One Securities, Inc., Research Division
David Brian Katz - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Greg Michael McGinniss - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division
Jeremy Michael Kuhl - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
John G. DeCree - CBRE Securities, LLC, Research Division
Ravi Vijay Vaidya - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division
Smedes Rose - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Zhen Li - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the VICI Properties Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.
[Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference call is being recorded today, July 31, 2025.
I will now turn the call over to Samantha Gallagher, General Counsel with VICI Properties.
Samantha Sacks Gallagher
Thank you, operator, and good morning. Everyone should have access to the company's second quarter 2025 earnings release and supplemental information. The release and supplemental information can be found in the Investors section of the VICI Properties website at www.viciproperties.com.
Some of our comments today will be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements, which are usually identified by the use of words such as will, believe, expect, should, guidance, intends, outlook, projects or other similar phrases are subject to numerous risks and
- Read more current VICI analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts