Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dava Elaine Ritchea - Chief Financial Officer

Jay C Horgen - CEO & Director

Patricia Figueroa - Vice President of Investor Relations

Thomas M. Wojcik - President & COO

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Brian Bertram Bedell - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Daniel Thomas Fannon - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Michael Patrick Davitt - Autonomous Research US LP

William Raymond Katz - TD Cowen, Research Division

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to AMG's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Patricia Figueroa, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Patricia Figueroa

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss AMG's results for the second quarter of 2025.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that during this call, we may make a number of forward-looking statements, which could differ from our actual results materially, and AMG assumes no obligation to update these statements.

Also please note that nothing on this call constitutes an offer of any products, investment vehicles or services of any AMG affiliate.

A replay of today's call will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website, along with a copy of our earnings release and reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures, including any earnings guidance provided. In addition, we have posted an updated investor presentation to our website and encourage investors to consult our site regularly for updated information.

With us today to discuss the company's results for the quarter are Jay Horgen, Chief Executive Officer; Tom Wojcik, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Dava Ritchea, Chief Financial Officer.