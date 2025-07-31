Public Storage (PSA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 11:00 AM ET
Company Participants
H. Thomas Boyle - Senior VP, Chief Investment Officer & CFO
Joseph D. Russell - CEO, President & Trustee
Ryan C. Burke - Vice President of Investor Relations
Conference Call Participants
Brendan James Lynch - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Eric Jon Wolfe - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Eric Thomas Luebchow - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Jeffrey Alan Spector - BofA Securities, Research Division
Juan Carlos Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
Ki Bin Kim - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division
Michael Goldsmith - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Michael Anderson Griffin - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division
Michael William Mueller - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Nicholas Philip Yulico - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division
Omotayo Tejumade Okusanya - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Ravi Vijay Vaidya - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division
Spenser Bowes Glimcher - Green Street Advisors, LLC, Research Division
Todd Michael Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division
Zhen Li - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to Public Storage Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Ryan Burke. Thank you. You may begin.
Ryan C. Burke
Thank you, Rob. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our second quarter 2025 earnings call. I'm here with Joe Russell and Tom Boyle. Before we begin, we want to remind you that certain matters discussed during this call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain economic risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements speak only as
- Read more current PSA analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts