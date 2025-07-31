Public Storage (PSA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Public Storage Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Ryan Burke. Thank you. You may begin.

Ryan C. Burke

Thank you, Rob. Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our second quarter 2025 earnings call. I'm here with Joe Russell and Tom Boyle. Before we begin, we want to remind you that certain matters discussed during this call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain economic risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements speak only as