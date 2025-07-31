Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Sarah F. Colbert – VP of Administration, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Thomas A. Dineen – Senior VP, Treasurer & CFO

Todd W. Seyfert – President, CEO & Director

Analysts

Mark Eric Smith - Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division

Rommel Tolentino Dionisio - Aegis Capital Corporation, Research Division

Operator

I would now like to turn the call over to Todd Seyfert, President and CEO, for opening comments.

Todd W. Seyfert

Good morning, and welcome to Sturm, Ruger & Company's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Todd Seyfert, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Before we get started, I would like to turn it over to Sarah Colbert, our Senior Vice President and General Counsel, for the caution on forward-looking statements.

Sarah F. Colbert

I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements we make today will be forward-looking in nature. These statements reflect our current expectations, but actual results could differ materially due to a number of uncertainties and risks. You can find more information about these factors in our most recent Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. We do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Todd W. Seyfert

Thank you, Sarah. This call marks my first full quarter as President and CEO, and we've moved quickly to position Ruger for a long-term success. As part of this leadership transition, we evolved our structure and reorganized our operations to give our business units greater flexibility, clear accountability and the resources to deliver results more effectively.

We also unified all elements of our product strategy under one comprehensive team to sharpen