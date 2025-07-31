ACIO: Sophisticated Buy-Write ETF Lagging Some Competitors

Fred Piard
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF has a covered call portfolio in U.S. equities, combined with bear put spreads on the S&P 500 Index for downside protection.
  • ACIO’s Sharpe ratio is similar to the S&P 500’s since inception, and its low current yield is unattractive for income-seeking investors.
  • Compared to peers, ACIO has outperformed JEPI, but WTPI and DIVO are more attractive based on benefit/risk, yields and fees.
  • Quantitative Risk & Value members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Find the right ETF

deepblue4you

ACIO strategy

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO) is an active option strategy ETF launched on 07/09/2019 with an objective of current income and capital appreciation. ACIO has a trailing 12-month yield of 0.43% and an expense ratio

Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with risk indicators and data-driven, time-tested strategies. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard
16.1K Followers

Fred Piard, PhD. is a quantitative analyst and IT professional with over 30 years of experience working in technology. He is the author of three books and has been investing in data-driven systematic strategies since 2010.

Fred runs the investing group Quantitative Risk & Value where he shares a portfolio invested in quality dividend stocks, and companies at the forefront of tech innovation. Fred also supplies market risk indicators, a real estate strategy, a bond strategy, and an income strategy in closed-end funds. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, GOOGL, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ACIO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on ACIO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACIO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News