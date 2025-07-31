AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 1:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Benjamin W. Schall - President, CEO & Director
Jason Reilley - Vice President of Investor Relations
Kevin P. O'Shea - Executive, CFO & Treasurer
Matthew H. Birenbaum - Chief Investment Officer
Sean J. Breslin - Chief Operating Officer
Conference Call Participants
Adam Kramer - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Alexander David Goldfarb - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division
Ami Probandt - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Austin Todd Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division
James Colin Feldman - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Jeffrey Alan Spector - BofA Securities, Research Division
John P. Kim - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
Michael Stefany - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division
Nicholas Gregory Joseph - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Nicholas Philip Yulico - Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, Research Division
Richard Allen Hightower - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Stephen Thomas Sakwa - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to AvalonBay Communities Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Your host for today's conference call is Mr. Jason Reilley, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Reilley, you may begin your conference call.
Jason Reilley
Thank you, Zeco, and welcome to AvalonBay Communities Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Before we begin, please note that forward-looking statements may be made during this discussion. There are a variety of risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. There is a discussion of these risks and uncertainties in yesterday afternoon's press release as well as in the company's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.
As usual, the press release does include an attachment with definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP
- Read more current AVB analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts