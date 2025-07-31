Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has just released its quarterly results, with revenues up 10% and earnings per share up 12%. But if this is really the future of Cupertino, then Houston, we have a problem. Because while Meta (
Apple Q3: $100 Billion In Buybacks, $9 Billion In CapEx - Why I'm Not Buying
Summary
- Apple Inc.'s strong quarter masks a lack of true innovation, with growth driven by discounts and buybacks rather than visionary investment or product breakthroughs.
- While rivals invest heavily in AI and infrastructure, Apple prioritizes financial engineering, spending far more on buybacks than on CapEx or R&D.
- Apple faces five major challenges: lack of proprietary AI, low CapEx, supply chain risks, stagnant products, and regulatory threats to its high-margin Services.
- Despite stellar financials, Apple trades at premium multiples without matching growth or innovation; I rate AAPL a Strong Sell due to overvaluation and strategic stagnation.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.