Q2 Results Solidify Robinhood's Uptrend
Summary
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. delivered strong Q2 results, with revenue up 45% and net income up 105%, supporting continued bullish sentiment.
- Despite impressive growth, HOOD stock's valuation is stretched, with a P/E of 68 and overbought technicals, signaling caution.
- Interest income remains robust, but future rate cuts and cyclicality pose risks to sustainability of current earnings.
- I recommend holding HOOD, expecting the uptrend to continue into 2025, but a pullback in Q3 would offer a better entry point.
