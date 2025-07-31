Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The Microcap Lab as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.

The Microcap Lab is a research platform focused on uncovering underfollowed public companies under $500M in market cap, with a preference for those below $150–200M. We seek mispriced businesses offering growth at value—companies with improving fundamentals, clear operating leverage, and strong re-rating potential. Our approach is research-driven, industry-agnostic, and momentum-based, with a focus on structurally neglected companies often overlooked due to low liquidity or misunderstood by the market. We typically build medium-term theses with a 12–18 month horizon, aiming for fairly rapid returns as the thesis plays out and valuation gaps close. Volatility, in this context, is an asset—both a source of mispricing and a tool for disciplined compounding. We favor clean capital structures, insider alignment, and visible paths to cash flow or earnings power. While our focus is primarily on North American microcaps, we selectively explore international names where asymmetry is compelling. The Lab exists to bring institutional-grade thinking to an underserved space—and to help serious individual investors navigate illiquid markets with clarity and conviction.

