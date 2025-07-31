Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The Microcap Lab as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
Zoomd Technologies: From Turnaround To Takeoff
Summary
- Following a pivot in 2023, Zoomd became a cashflow positive, profitable company, and now delivers triple-digit growth YoY, eight straight quarters of operating efficiency gains on a great balance sheet.
- ZOMD's ROI-driven, tech-based, in-house model expanded its top line growth and bottom line margin. The company now operates in 70+ countries and signed contracts with global brands (NBA, Fanatics, etc.).
- Risks tied to Shein exposure and a fragile macro economy remain, but several large long-term contracts are driving diversification and visibility.
- After a 750%+ rally, Zoomd is still cheap at <8x P/E and 5.5x FWD. Its momentum, growing cash position and margins, and its Product-Market-Fit make a re-rating likely in Q2/Q3.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZOMD:CA, ZMDTF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.