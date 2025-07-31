Franklin U.S. Government Ladder 5-20 Year SMA Q2 2025 Commentary

Jul. 31, 2025 7:10 PM ET, , ,
Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers

Summary

  • Market volatility surged in Q2 2025 due to tariff fears and fiscal policy shifts, impacting fixed income spreads and Treasury yields.
  • Yield curve positioning, particularly underweighting the 20-year Treasury, contributed positively, while 10-year exposure detracted from performance.
  • We expect the Fed to remain on hold with at most one rate cut in 2025, as inflation risks persist from tariffs and fiscal expansion.
  • Short-term rates should stay elevated, and long-term yields may climb further, given deficit growth and ongoing policy uncertainties.

US Savings Bonds. Savings bonds are debt securities issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. They are issued in Series EE or Series I.

jetcityimage

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: There were large swings in financial market sentiment across the second quarter of 2025. During April, fixed income spreads generally widened amid US President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariff announcements due to fears that they could lead to a drop

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
US5Y--
United States 5-Year Bond Yield
US10Y--
United States 10-Year Bond Yield
US30Y--
United States 30-Year Bond Yield
US20Y--
United States 20-Year Bond Yield
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News