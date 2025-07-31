Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call July 31, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John R. Deren - Executive VP & CFO

Lawrence Soren Keusch - Vice President of Investor Relations & Strategy Development

Liam J. Kelly - Chairman, President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Charles Petrone - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division

Jayson Tyler Bedford - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Matthew Charles Taylor - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Michael K. Polark - Wolfe Research, LLC

Michael Stephen Matson - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division

Richard Samuel Newitter - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Samantha Munoz - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Shagun Singh Chadha - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Teleflex Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference call is being recorded and will be available on the company's website for replay shortly.

And now I will turn the call over to Mr. Lawrence Keusch, Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategy Development.

Lawrence Soren Keusch

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Teleflex Inc. Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

The press release and slides to accompany this call are available on our website at teleflex.com. As a reminder, a replay will be available on our website. Those wishing to access the replay can refer to our press release from this morning for details.

Participating on today's call are Liam Kelly, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and John Deren, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Liam and John will provide prepared remarks and then we will open the call to Q&A.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that some of the matters discussed in the conference call will contain forward-looking statements