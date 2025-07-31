The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) has been historically a high yield emerging markets play and also done reasonably well compared to a peer like DEM in terms of total returns. The expense
DVYE: High Yield With A Hidden Weakness
Summary
- iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF offers one of the highest yields among emerging market ETFs, consistently above 8% and currently over 10%.
- The ETF's methodology, with yield-focused stock selection and annual rebalancing, exposes it to yield traps and limited adaptability in volatile markets.
- DVYE's concentrated portfolio and structural flaws were exposed in 2022, leading to significant underperformance versus peers like DEM and VYMI.
- Despite strong yield, DVYE's persistent price decline and methodology risks warrant a Hold rating, with caution advised for investors prioritizing total returns.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.