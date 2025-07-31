Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities And Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Jul. 31, 2025 7:55 PM ET
Summary

  • Market volatility in Q2 was driven by geopolitical shocks and macro uncertainty, but risk assets rebounded as tensions eased and tariffs were delayed.
  • Interest rate positioning, sector exposures, and emerging market allocations contributed positively to fund performance, while TIPS exposure detracted.
  • We expect global growth to slow but remain positive, with central banks likely to continue rate cuts and the Fed ready to support if needed.
  • While fundamentals are solid, tight credit spreads warrant caution; we seek to add to spread products during periods of volatility.

Growing money, finance and investment. Seedling are growing with business arrow of growth. Young plants on coin stacks increase. Concept of economy green growth, profit, development and success.

Thai Noipho/iStock via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: During the second quarter, increased volatility was marked by geopolitical shocks and macro crosscurrents. The market saw bouts of risk-off sentiment, most notably following the "Liberation Day" tariff announcement on April 2 and the brief U.S., Iran and

This article was written by

