Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Brian K. Miller - Executive VP & CFO
H. Lynn Moore - CEO, President & Director
Hala Elsherbini - Senior Director of Investor Relations
Conference Call Participants
Aleksandr J. Zukin - Wolfe Research, LLC
Alexei Mihaylovich Gogolev - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Charles S. Strauzer - CJS Securities, Inc.
Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Hoi-Fung Wong - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division
Jonathan Frank Ho - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division
Joshua Christopher Reilly - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division
Keith Michael Housum - Northcoast Research Partners, LLC
Mark William Schappel - Loop Capital Markets LLC, Research Division
Matthew David VanVliet - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division
Michael James Turrin - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Robert Cooney Oliver - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division
Saket Kalia - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Terrell Frederick Tillman - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division
Trevor James Walsh - Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Research Division
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, hello, and welcome to today's Tyler Technologies Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call. Your host for today's call is Lynn Moore, President and CEO of Tyler Technologies. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, July 31, 2025.
I would like to turn the call over to Hala Elsherbini, Tyler's Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Hala Elsherbini
Thank you, Abby, and welcome to our call. With me today is Lynn Moore, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Miller, our Chief Financial Officer.
After I give the safe harbor statement, Lynn will have some initial comments on our quarter, and then Brian will review the details of our
- Read more current TYL analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts