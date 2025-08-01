Wall Street Roundup: Tech Earnings Bring Comfort, Strange Fed Dynamics

bluebay2014/iStock via Getty Images

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Microsoft and Meta earnings bring comfort (0:20). Intel left out in the cold (2:20). Post-earnings declines (3:35). Strange and somewhat surprising Fed dynamics (7:55). Earnings next week, AMD most interesting (13:10).

Transcript

Rena Sherbill: Brian Stewart, our director of news at Seeking Alpha, welcome back to Wall Street Roundup.

Brian Stewart: Great to be here. Thank you.

RS: Lot of earnings as promised. Are we starting with tech?

BS: Yeah. I think it's the best place to start. I think tech investors got a lot of comfort from the recent rounds of earnings, especially Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta (META).

As it stands, we're recording this on Thursday, Meta is up 12% on its earnings report, brought out to a new fifty two week high.

62% higher from its April lows. So it's rallied. Interestingly, Microsoft has had about the same rally as the other company reporting earnings recently. It's up 61% from its April lows.

So both companies beating expectations, showing signs of, value from their AI investments to just focus on Meta for a second. Revenues were up 22% topping expectations. It gave strong guidance. The one note is it raises CapEx spending forecast. It's now going to spend up to $72,000,000,000 for the full year. I think with Meta, that's one thing to look out for is whether or not it's spending outpaces the growth that it sees. It's been kind of a habit with Meta over the years.

It gets excited about a new prospect such as the metaverse, spends wildly well, wildly is probably not the best framing of it, spends aggressively to capture the market there, and then it kind of depends on whether that hits or doesn't hit.

So that'll be the question for Meta going forward is kind of the relationship between spending and the pickup of revenue based on that spending. And then Microsoft is another great AI bellwether.

It's seeing value from direct AI revenue, including its partnership with OpenAI. It's also benefiting from the overall AI demand, which is leading to more demand for things like storage and databases.

So Microsoft is getting it on both fronts. It's both helping to provide that infrastructure for other companies to build out their AI programs and also AI is being a powerful driver in Microsoft's own business.

RS: And on the other side of all that tech optimism and encouragement, I would say, from the investment side is Intel. They are on the declining side of things. Care to provide some context there?

BS: Yeah. Intel's really been left out in the cold in the recent tech rally.

The company fell 9% on earnings last week. It was down 4% the day going into earnings, so there was already some pessimism building and then, even more disappointment when those earnings came out.

Meanwhile, even after that decline, stock's been drifting lower. It's down again today. So it's on track for six consecutive days of declines, including that 9% fall for the earnings. It's still off a fifty two week low that it set back in April.

It reported a loss disappointing what analysts were looking for. It gave weak guidance, it's cutting staff, it's spinning off its networking communications business. So there's a sense in which Intel just can't get its footing and get the turnaround going.

Generally speaking, investors are taking that as a intel only problem and not a sign of a larger potential metastasis in the tech space generally, but it is certainly a low light for, an otherwise pretty pretty bright future for, the the tech sector right now.

RS: And speaking of low lights, not sector specific, but stocks that find themselves in the headlines for economic broader reasons and also given what they represent in the marketplace and also given their place in the news.

I'm talking about United Health (UNH). It reported earnings this week. It touched a fifty two week low. It's down.

(UPS), down. It reported earnings also this week. Southwest Airlines (LUV), which we've heard some news out of the airline sector in general and Southwest missed and dropped.

What would you say about those stocks and any others to add to that conversation? And what are those telling you?

BS: I think that trio that you point out, UnitedHealth, UPS, and Southwest, provide an interesting counterpoint to the Meta/Microsoft situation because I think there is a tale of two markets going on right now.

You have the tech space and the AI driven space and that's doing very well, and that's buoying the overall market.

But there are signs elsewhere that the economy is starting to show signs of strain. So if you look at UPS, the company missed its with its earnings figure, it withdrew its full year guidance due to macro uncertainty.

It reported daily average volume is down 7.3% in the most recently completed quarter. So that's a company that's really at the center of consumer spending. Obviously, it's the package delivery company. So you're buying something, you're getting it delivered through UPS.

And so it's a troublesome sign when a company like that starts to see issues because that could show larger issues in the economy.

UnitedHealth, obviously been hurting a lot in recent months, down another 7% on its earnings, like you said. It was hurt by a sharp rise in medical costs, also the Medicare cuts that have been announced.

So you could see that as a company only issue, but I do think there's worry within the general healthcare industry that costs are running out of control and it's forcing consumers to make really tough decisions based on what they're going to spend their money on healthcare wise.

And then you mentioned Southwest as well. Dropped 11% earnings last week. It's also drifted lower. It's down for six consecutive days now. The company was relatively upbeat in its commentary. It said that after facing some economic troubles in the first half of the year, it's starting to see signs of improvement.

So I think with Southwest and the airline industry in general, it's kind of whether you think it's bottomed out, whether you think we're on the upswing.

There were certainly some signs in the GDP report came out this week. It showed a rebound in the second quarter after a decline in the first quarter. So that supports the thesis that Southwest is putting forward that we're seeing a rebound.

But then in those GDP numbers, things are a little murky because of the concerns about tariffs and when people are making those spending decisions.

So it's not quite clear how much Q2 is different from Q1 and how much we should kind of look at those as like pair them up, and look at them as a collective rather than as two separate quarters just because of the way, people are handling their buying decisions with the uncertainty around tariffs.

We have the August 1 deadline coming up there. So I think as earnings season goes on, it's important to keep an eye out on these non tech companies, the companies that are a little bit below the radar at this point just because there's such a heavy emphasis on tech and look at for the commentary that they're having about things like tariffs, consumer confidence, consumer spending, inflation.

I think more companies are not gonna benefit from the AI explosion are dealing with those issues.

RS: Steven Cress did a webinar and we excerpted it as a podcast about three tariff resistant stocks all outside of the tech sector.

And then speaking of the GDP and some inflation news, more jawboning, were you at all surprised by what the Fed said? Some people were. Were you?

BS: I am a little bit. I think that the prediction was the consensus going into the Fed announcement, which happened yesterday as we're recording, was that there would be no cut this time around, but that there'd be clear signals that there'd be a cut in September.

So in a way, Powell was sort of holding his ground, but also going to show some conciliation with his critics most vocally, obviously, the President of the United States.

But that's not what happened at all. Powell left rates unchanged as expected, even though that came with two dissenting votes, which is a very rare thing within the Fed.

The two dissenters wanted a cut this time around. Meanwhile, in his press conference, Powell refused to make a clear indication of rate cuts in September, saying that no decision has been made for it.

As a result, the odds of a rate cut dropped below 40% for September that had been well above 50% as recently as the day before, and it had been 75% a month ago that you get the rates lower by the end of the September meeting.

You have Powell standing pretty firm even against dissent within the Fed.

Meanwhile, after that, Trump put out I guess you would call it a statement, put out on social calling Powell too late, too angry, too stupid, and too political to have the job as Fed chair. So clearly ratcheting up that rhetoric.

So, I don't know if Powell sort of resigned himself to getting removed and he's, if anything, trying to poke the bear a little bit on that, or if he truly believes that now is not the time to to cut rates, even by a quarter percentage point and is holding his ground for what he thinks is the correct way forward.

RS: We talked last week about Trump visiting and assessing the construction at the Fed, and we saw out of that visit some hot rhetoric, let's say, some heated rhetoric, subtly heated perhaps, but heated nonetheless.

Would you say that was another catalyst in this trajectory between Powell and Trump? Would you say it was a strong catalyst towards this? Anything else to add? Is this just doing business as usual between these two?

BS: It's weird to describe it as business as usual just because this is the most unusual relationship between a President and Fed chair.

We are in most unusual times. Right. I mean, for Rick and Morty fans, it's like the relationship between Rick and the president, on Rick and Morty.

That's what's going on at this point. So I have no way to predict it. I have no insight into Powell's psychology or his personal feelings on this at all.

So, in a way, the President is able to be more vocal than the Fed chair. The Fed chair is traditionally anything he says gets amplified and can affect markets directly. So he, Powell, can't respond as aggressively.

There can't be sort of a tit for tat snipping back and forth because it's just not possible for a Fed chair to be that sort of openly antagonistic or kind of speak it off the cuff in that way.

Traditionally Fed chair just has to be very, very controlled in public statements. So it creates a strange dynamic where Trump's obviously being extremely aggressive in his rhetoric and Powell's being very reserved in his, like you said, the tensions between the two when they're in person is very kind of bubbling under the surface.

But obviously, you know, in the Internet, the president could be a little bit more aggressive.

It'll be interesting if this does come to a head where the market stands on this because I think broadly speaking, the market would prefer rates to be lower, as it always does.

And so on the merits of the cut itself, I think they'd be on Trump's side.

But I do think that broadly speaking, the market does want the Fed to not be a political tool and would like it to be an independent sort of economically focused institution.

And so the process of removing Powell could undermine confidence in the overall system.

So as we move forward and as as things potentially ramp up or you know, it it's tough too because the way Trump operates, there's always a chance that he could do a pivot or forget about it, move on.

You know, it's sort of the same as the the tariff situation, which is, you know, kind of comes and goes.

I guess we'll see what happens. Like like you were saying before, it's just completely different times. It's it's real hard to navigate.

RS: Lots of TBDs.

BS: Right. Lots of TBDs. Exactly.

RS: What do you got for us coming next week? What is there to look forward to?

BS: Earnings keep rolling on. Slightly less blockbuster individual names at the top rank of it, but still a lot of important stuff coming.

In the tech space, I think (AMD) is probably the most interesting one to report. Stock's up 135% since April lows. It's hitting a fifty two week high last time I checked today.

Being fueled by AI demand for chips, its data center revenue was up 57% last time. However, 57% growth was actually the slowest in the previous five quarters. Also, data center growth had peaked at a 122% in '24.

So this is a process you're also seeing in NVIDIA (NVDA), where the growth remains very robust and very impressive, but kind of quarter after quarter, the annual growth rate for these data center, AI generated chip, sales are kind of coming back down to a more normal range.

And so how companies are going to deal with that, the the the sales process becoming kind of more normalized and less of a a boom time, and how investors are going to react to that, I think is gonna be interesting.

So look out for that in AMD. Also Palantir (PLTR), just in general, AI names coming out next week.

And then to kind of pair with the UPSs and Southwests of the world, just a glimpse into the consumer type stocks, you have McDonald's (MCD) coming out.

It's had a choppy year so far. It's up about 4% year to date. It'll be interesting to see their commentary just sort of on the economy in general. On the one hand, it's a strong brand with a a value proposition as part of it.

So if we're living in an inflationary world where people are forced to cut costs, it it might be beneficial to McDonald's as people kind of give up on more expensive meals out and go to places like McDonald's for a little bit of cheaper fare.

But also you could see you see that cutting into McDonald's sales in general as people decide not to go out at all and skip McDonald's and just eat at home.

So it'll be interesting to see what they have to say about the economy and the consumer.

RS: Thank you, Brian. Wanted to mention that along with so many others, we will be off, Wall Street Roundup will be off for the next couple of weeks, but please still follow along with Wall Street Breakfast and Wall Street Lunch.