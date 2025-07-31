Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Allan P. Merrill - Chairman, President & CEO

David I. Goldberg - Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Alan S. Ratner - Zelman & Associates LLC

Alex Barrón - Housing Research Center, LLC

Alexander Rygiel - Unidentified Company

Jay McCanless - Wedbush Securities Inc., Research Division

Julio Alberto Romero - Sidoti & Company, LLC

Tyler Anton Batory - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Beazer Homes Earnings Conference Call for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025. Today's call is being recorded, and a replay will be available on the company's website later today. In addition, PowerPoint slides intended to accompany this call are available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.beazer.com. At this point, I will turn the call over to David Goldberg, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

David I. Goldberg

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Beazer Homes conference call discussing our results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Before we begin, you should be aware that during this call, we will be making forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors described in our SEC filings, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our projections.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date this statement is made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

New factors emerge from time-to-time, and it is simply not possible to predict all such factors. Joining me today is Allan Merrill, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. On our call today, Allan will discuss highlights