Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • The fund outperformed its benchmark in Q2 2025, driven by CLO, high-yield, ABS, and CMBS allocations despite market volatility from tariff policy changes.
  • We remain constructive on the macro outlook, expecting resilient growth, limited Fed rate cuts, and 10-year Treasury yields between 4.50%–5.00% by year-end.
  • Corporate credit and commercial real estate exposures are managed with a balanced risk posture, favoring non-cyclical sectors and selective CMBS opportunities.
  • The fund maintains a 4-star Morningstar rating, reflecting strong risk-adjusted returns over 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods, supporting our positive view.

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: There were large swings in financial market sentiment across the second quarter of 2025. In April, US President Donald Trump

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

