Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jared Conley - Corporate Participant

Jeffrey Norman - Corporate Participant

Joseph Daniel Margolis - CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Alex Murphy - Truist Securities

Eric Thomas Luebchow - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Juan Carlos Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Michael Goldsmith - UBS Investment Bank, Research

Michael Griffin - Unidentified Company

Michael William Mueller - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research

Omotayo Tejumade Okusanya - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Ravi Vijay Vaidya - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research

Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Salil Mehta - Green Street Advisors, LLC, Research Division

Samir Upadhyay Khanal - BofA Securities, Research Division

Todd Michael Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Extra Space Storage, Inc. Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, July 31, 2025. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jared Conley, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jared Conley

Thank you, Joelle, and welcome to Extra Space Storage's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. In addition to our press release, we have furnished unaudited supplemental financial information on our website. Please remember that management's prepared remarks and answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by our forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company's businesses.

These forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements contained in the company's latest filings with the SEC, which we encourage our listeners to review. Forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of today, July 31, 2025. The company assumes