Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 1:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Jared Conley - Corporate Participant
Jeffrey Norman - Corporate Participant
Joseph Daniel Margolis - CEO & Director
Conference Call Participants
Alex Murphy - Truist Securities
Eric Thomas Luebchow - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Juan Carlos Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
Michael Goldsmith - UBS Investment Bank, Research
Michael Griffin - Unidentified Company
Michael William Mueller - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research
Omotayo Tejumade Okusanya - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Ravi Vijay Vaidya - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research
Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Salil Mehta - Green Street Advisors, LLC, Research Division
Samir Upadhyay Khanal - BofA Securities, Research Division
Todd Michael Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Extra Space Storage, Inc. Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, July 31, 2025. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jared Conley, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Jared Conley
Thank you, Joelle, and welcome to Extra Space Storage's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. In addition to our press release, we have furnished unaudited supplemental financial information on our website. Please remember that management's prepared remarks and answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by our forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company's businesses.
These forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements contained in the company's latest filings with the SEC, which we encourage our listeners to review. Forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of today, July 31, 2025. The company assumes
