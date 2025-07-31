ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

  • Listed infrastructure outperformed broader markets during recent volatility, with electric and water utilities and renewables leading gains, especially in Western Europe.
  • Energy infrastructure lagged due to oil price declines and tariff uncertainty, but we believe some market reactions are overdone, particularly for Pembina Pipeline.
  • We remain defensively positioned, emphasizing undervalued utilities with strong growth drivers like AI data center demand, decarbonization, and resiliency spending.
  • Infrastructure assets offer defensive, inflation-protected, and consistent cash flows, providing diversification and downside protection in today’s uncertain market environment.

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: Listed infrastructure was resilient during the market volatility in April, strongly outperforming the broader market during the initial tariff scare, and remained steady through May and June while equities recovered from the selloff.

