Franklin California High Yield Municipal Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • Municipal bond valuations remain attractive, especially on a tax-adjusted basis, with yields near multi-year highs and technical market conditions supportive.
  • Recent fund underperformance was driven by yield curve positioning and security selection, particularly in unrated bonds, but offset by strength in BBB and AA rated bonds.
  • Stable fundamentals and positive fund flows support the outlook, but slowing tax revenue growth increases the importance of disciplined credit selection going forward.
  • The Franklin California High Yield Municipal Fund maintains strong Morningstar ratings, reflecting solid long-term risk-adjusted returns despite recent short-term challenges.

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: There were large swings in financial market sentiment across the second quarter of 2025. In early April, US President Donald Trump announced significant increases in US tariff rates as part of his "Liberation Day." Subsequently, a temporary pause (in

