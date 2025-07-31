Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniel S. Harrison - Chief Operating Officer

Miles Jay Allison - Chairman of the Board & CEO

Roland O. Burns - President, CFO, Secretary & Director

Ronald Eugene Mills - Vice President of Finance & Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Carlos Andres E. Escalante - Wolfe Research, LLC

Charles Arthur Meade - Johnson Rice & Company, L.L.C., Research Division

Derrick Lee Whitfield - Texas Capital Securities, Research Division

Jacob Phillip Roberts - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, LLC, Research Division

John Phillips Little Johnston - Capital One Securities, Inc., Research Division

Kaleinoheaokealaula Scott Akamine - BofA Securities, Research Division

Paul Michael Diamond - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Operator

I'd now like to hand the conference over to Jay Allison, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead.

Miles Jay Allison

Thank you. Welcome to the Comstock Resources Second Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. You can view a slide presentation during or after this call by going to our website at www.comstockresources.com and downloading the quarterly results presentation. There, you'll find a presentation entitled Second Quarter 2025 Results.

I am Jay Allison, Chief Executive Officer of Comstock; and with me is Roland Burns, our President and Chief Financial Officer; Dan Harrison, our Chief Operating Officer; and Ron Mills, our VP of Finance and Investor Relations.

Please refer to Slide 2 in our presentations and note that our discussions today will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. While we believe the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance