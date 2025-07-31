Franklin Growth Allocation Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers

Summary

  • Global equities rallied in Q2 2025, driven by easing trade tensions and renewed AI enthusiasm, especially in the US technology sector.
  • Our fund's relative performance benefited from underweighting fixed income and strong emerging markets equity selection, but was hindered by US and international equity picks.
  • We remain neutral on risk, as trade and geopolitical uncertainties persist and may not be fully reflected in current asset prices or valuations.
  • Fiscal and monetary stimulus could support global growth in 2026, but we await clarity on the inflationary impact of tariffs before adjusting our positioning.

Digital Composite Image Of Coins In Glass Container By Calculator And Data On Screen

EyeEm Mobile GmbH/iStock via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Global equities posted strong gains in the second quarter of 2025. The quarter began with US President Donald Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs that were more sweeping and severe than many had

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About FGTIX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FGTIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FGTIX
--
FGTRX
--
FGTZX
--
FTGTX
--
FTGMX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News