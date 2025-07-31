Apple Inc. (AAPL) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kevan Parekh - Senior VP & CFO

Suhasini Chandramouli - Director of Investor Relations

Timothy D. Cook - CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Christopher Rakers - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Amit Jawaharlaz Daryanani - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Atif Malik - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Benjamin Alexander Reitzes - Melius Research LLC

David Vogt - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Erik William Richard Woodring - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Krish Sankar - TD Cowen, Research Division

Michael Ng - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Wamsi Mohan - BofA Securities, Research Division

Suhasini Chandramouli

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Apple Q3 Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Suhasini Chandramouli, Director of Investor Relations. Today's call is being recorded. Speaking first today is Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, and he'll be followed by CFO, Kevan Parekh. After that, we'll open the call to questions from analysts.

Please note that some of the information you'll hear during our discussion today will consist of forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, other income and expense, taxes, capital allocation and future business outlook. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or trends to differ materially from our forecast, including risks related to the potential impact to the company's business and results of operations from macroeconomic conditions, tariffs and other measures and legal and regulatory proceedings.

For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in Apple's most recently filed reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K and the Form 8-K filed with the SEC today, along with the associated press release. Additional information