Franklin Biotechnology Discovery Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • Global equities rebounded in Q2 2025, but health care—especially biotech—lagged due to policy uncertainty, rising costs, and sector rotation.
  • Our fund outperformed the biotech benchmark, driven by strong stock selection in key names like CytomX, Merus, and Insmed, while avoiding major losers.
  • We maintain a positive long-term outlook for biotech, citing innovation, aging demographics, and potential M&A activity once tariff and pricing uncertainties clear.
  • Risks remain from inflation, interest rates, and regulatory headwinds, but we focus on derisked, innovative mid- and small-cap biotech opportunities.

Advisor Class: FTDZX Class A: FBDIX Commentary | as of June 30, 2025

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: Global equities collectively rose during 2025's second quarter (2Q25) after bouncing back from their April lows. As measured by the MSCI (

