Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) is a name we have liked for a while. The Company's management team has been focused on positioning the business
Townsquare Media: What To Watch For When Q2 Earnings Are Announced
Summary
- Townsquare Media is evolving into a digital-first media company, with digital growth now driving revenue and profit expansion as broadcast declines.
- Management's focus on debt reduction, cash flow generation, and shareholder returns through buybacks and a rising dividend underpins our positive outlook.
- Key Q2 metrics to watch include digital segment growth, media partnership revenue ramp, and management's ability to reaffirm full-year guidance.
- We remain buyers, confident that digital transformation and prudent capital allocation will lead to shareholder rewards and a market revaluation over time.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.