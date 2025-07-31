Cable One, Inc. (CABO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Julia M. Laulis - Chairwoman, President & CEO

Todd M. Koetje - Chief Financial Officer

Brandon Lee Nispel - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Frank Garrett Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Nikhil Phanish Aluru - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Samuel McHugh - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

Good afternoon, and welcome to Cable One's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. We're glad to have you join us as we review our results.

Before we proceed, I would like to remind you that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements relating to future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding future broadband revenue, customer growth, connects and churn rates, new product rollouts, anticipated cost savings and other benefits to be derived from our billing system migration and our other investments in growth enablement platforms, anticipated benefits from our mobile service pilot program, future cash flow, ARPU and capital expenditures, future levels of competition, potential stock buybacks, our ability and sources of capital to fund the retirement of our 0% convertible notes in 2026, the estimated MBI call purchase price, MBI's future debt levels, the anticipated after-tax proceeds from the expected monetization of certain investments, expected cash tax savings to be realized as a result of the recently passed federal tax bill, our CEO succession process and our future financial performance, capital allocation policy, leverage ratios and financing plans.