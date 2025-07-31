Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) came up on my screen for undercovered stocks that are showing growth. I actually first heard about the company years ago, as I had a nephew who was in the NICU. When he was
Owlet: Back From Purgatory, Market Underappreciates Turnaround
Summary
- Owlet has rebounded from FDA-related setbacks, regaining approval and showing strong revenue growth, with new revenue highs and improved margins in 2024.
- Key growth drivers include FDA-cleared products, the new Owlet 360 subscription, international expansion, and healthcare partnerships, all supporting revenue.
- Risks remain with high SG&A costs, customer concentration, dilution, and regulatory uncertainties, but profitability is expected as the company scales.
- At a low price-to-sales ratio and with multiple growth catalysts, I believe the market underappreciates Owlet’s turnaround; I rate OWLT stock a buy.
