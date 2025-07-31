Shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WTW) have been a solid performer over the past year, adding 12%. Still, the stock does remain about 8% below its 52-week high as much of the insurance-related sector has lagged the market over the past
Willis Towers Watson: Margins Expanding But Growth Faces Pressure
Summary
- Willis Towers Watson delivered solid Q2 results with margin expansion and strong cost discipline, alleviating some sector concerns and driving a 5% stock jump.
- Organic revenue growth remains healthy at 5%, but premium inflation is normalizing, likely slowing future growth to mid-single digits.
- The company maintains a strong balance sheet, prioritizes aggressive buybacks, and is on track for $1.5 billion in repurchases this year.
- Despite operational improvements, shares trade at a fair 5% free cash flow yield, supporting my continued 'hold' rating due to limited upside.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.