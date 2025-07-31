Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Elizabeth Higley - Director of Investor Relations

Joseph R. Mastrangelo - CEO & Director

Nathan G. Kroeker - Interim CFO & Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeffrey David Osborne - TD Cowen, Research Division

Martin Whittier Malloy - Johnson Rice & Company, L.L.C., Research Division

Ryan James Pfingst - B. Riley Securities, Inc., Research Division

Stephen David Gengaro - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Elizabeth Higley

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Eos' Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call. Today, I'm joined by Eos CEO, Joseph Mastrangelo; and CCO and Interim CFO, Nathan Kroeker.

Today's remarks will also include references