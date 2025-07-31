Healthpeak Properties: A Lot Of Value To Unlock For Investors With A Long-Term Horizon

Luuk Wierenga
879 Followers

Summary

  • I'm expanding my portfolio with undervalued REITs like Healthpeak Properties, aiming to capitalize on market overreactions and irrational selling.
  • Healthpeak's valuation is disconnected from its fundamentals; current market pessimism doesn't reflect the cyclical nature of real estate supply and demand.
  • Healthpeak's disciplined capital allocation, including selective buybacks and reinvestment, reflects prudent management in a volatile rate environment.
  • I believe buying into Healthpeak at depressed multiples offers long-term upside as market sentiment eventually recovers and fundamentals reassert themselves.

Close-up of a male hand holding a pill bottle pouring medication into his hand

Trevor Williams

Introduction

I am currently in the process of expanding my portfolio. Looking for REITs that have great fundamentals and future growth prospect, but are disliked by Mr. Market in the short-term. As a contrarian investor with a long-term horizon, my goal is

This article was written by

Luuk Wierenga
879 Followers
I'm Luuk Wierenga, an economics teacher from the Netherlands with a strong passion for income investing. My investment journey began during the COVID-19 pandemic, and since then, I've specialized in identifying Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) that are temporarily out-of-favor with Mr. Market. As an educator, I use fundamental economic insights to assess the true intrinsic value of a stock. My investment horizon is long-term, and my strategy revolves around contrarian and deep-value opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DOC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DOC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on DOC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DOC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News