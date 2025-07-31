Let's face it, the market looks expensive. In fact, I'm not sure that I can remember a time where the market was quite so expensive. If we were to use a price earnings multiple as a reflection of the
BIZD: BDCs Look Attractive In An Expensive Market
Summary
- The market is historically expensive, so investors should seek value in overlooked sectors like business development companies.
- BDCs benefit from elevated interest rates, offering high yields and strong cash flows, but face unique risks tied to the US economy and trade uncertainty.
- BIZD ETF provides broad BDC exposure but is top-heavy and may underperform its largest constituents; active selection can outperform passive indexing.
- Given macro headwinds and ongoing rate support, I maintain a Hold rating on BIZD, balancing attractive fundamentals with sector-specific risks.
