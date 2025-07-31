Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Andrew R. Jassy - President, CEO & Director
Brian T. Olsavsky - Senior VP & CFO
Dave Fildes - Director of Investor Relations
Conference Call Participants
Brian Thomas Nowak - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Colin Alan Sebastian - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division
Douglas Till Anmuth - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Justin Post - BofA Securities, Research Division
Mark Stephen F. Mahaney - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division
Ronald Victor Josey - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Operator
Thank you for standing by. Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Amazon.com Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Teleconference.
[Operator Instructions]
Today's call is being recorded. And for opening remarks, I will be turning the call over to the Vice President of Investor Relations, Mr. Dave Fildes. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.
Dave Fildes
Hello, and welcome to our Q2 2025 financial results conference call. Joining us today to answer your questions is Andy Jassy, our CEO; and Brian Olsavsky, our CFO. As you listen to today's conference call, we encourage you to have our press release in front of you, which includes our financial results as well as metrics and commentary on the quarter. Please note, unless otherwise stated, all comparisons in this call will be against our results for the comparable period of 2024. Our comments and responses to your questions reflect management's views as of today, July 31, 2025, only and will include forward-looking statements.
Actual results may differ materially. Additional information about factors that could potentially impact our financial results is included in today's press release and our filings with the SEC, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. During this call, we may discuss
- Read more current AMZN analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts