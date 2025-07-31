Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrew R. Jassy - President, CEO & Director

Brian T. Olsavsky - Senior VP & CFO

Dave Fildes - Director of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Brian Thomas Nowak - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Colin Alan Sebastian - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Douglas Till Anmuth - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Justin Post - BofA Securities, Research Division

Mark Stephen F. Mahaney - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Ronald Victor Josey - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Operator

Thank you for standing by. Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Amazon.com Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Teleconference.

[Operator Instructions]

Today's call is being recorded. And for opening remarks, I will be turning the call over to the Vice President of Investor Relations, Mr. Dave Fildes. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.

Dave Fildes

Hello, and welcome to our Q2 2025 financial results conference call. Joining us today to answer your questions is Andy Jassy, our CEO; and Brian Olsavsky, our CFO. As you listen to today's conference call, we encourage you to have our press release in front of you, which includes our financial results as well as metrics and commentary on the quarter. Please note, unless otherwise stated, all comparisons in this call will be against our results for the comparable period of 2024. Our comments and responses to your questions reflect management's views as of today, July 31, 2025, only and will include forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially. Additional information about factors that could potentially impact our financial results is included in today's press release and our filings with the SEC, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. During this call, we may discuss