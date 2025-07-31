Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael W. Hara - Managing Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Scott Bluestein - CEO, Chief Investment Officer, President & Director

Seth Hardy Meyer - CFO & Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian J. Mckenna - Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Research Division

Casey Jay Alexander - Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, Research Division

Christopher Whitbread Patrick Nolan - Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Research Division

Crispin Elliot Love - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Douglas Michael Harter - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Finian Patrick O'Shea - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Paul Conrad Johnson - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Jess, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Hercules Capital Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Michael Hara, Managing Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Michael W. Hara

Thank you, Jess. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Hercules conference call for the second quarter of 2025. With us on the call today from Hercules are Scott Bluestein, CEO and Chief Investment Officer; and Seth Meyer, CFO. Hercules financial results were released just after today's market close and can be accessed from Hercules Investor Relations section at investor.htgc.com. An archived webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations web page following the conference call.

During this call, we may make forward-looking statements based on our own assumptions and current expectations. These forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be relied upon in making