KLA Corporation (KLAC) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Bren D. Higgins - Executive VP & CFO
Kevin M. Kessel - Vice President of Investor Relations
Richard P. Wallace - President, CEO & Executive Director
Conference Call Participants
Brian Edward Chin - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division
Christopher James Muse - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division
Harlan L. Sur - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Joseph Michael Quatrochi - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Shane Brett - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Thomas James O'Malley - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Timothy Michael Arcuri - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Vivek Arya - BofA Securities, Research Division
Yu Shi - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division
Operator
Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Bo, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the KLA Corporation June Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions]
I would now like to turn the call over to Kevin Kessel, Vice President of Investor Relations and Market Analytics. Please go ahead, sir.
Kevin M. Kessel
Welcome to the June 2025 quarterly earnings call. I am joined by our CEO, Rick Wallace; and our CFO, Bren Higgins. We will discuss today's results as well as our September quarter outlook released after the market close and available on our website along with supplemental materials.
We are presenting today's
