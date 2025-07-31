KLA Corporation (KLAC) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

f - Corporate Participant

a - Corporate Participant

n - Corporate Participant

s - Corporate Participant

e - Corporate Participant

Bren D. Higgins - Executive VP & CFO

Kevin M. Kessel - Vice President of Investor Relations

Richard P. Wallace - President, CEO & Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Brian Edward Chin - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Christopher James Muse - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division

Harlan L. Sur - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Joseph Michael Quatrochi - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Shane Brett - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Thomas James O'Malley - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Timothy Michael Arcuri - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Vivek Arya - BofA Securities, Research Division

Yu Shi - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division

a division o - Unidentified Company

S&P - Unidentified Company

lob - Unidentified Company

l I - Unidentified Company

c. - Unidentified Company

ll Right - Unidentified Company

res - Unidentified Company

rved. - Unidentified Company

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Bo, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the KLA Corporation June Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Kevin Kessel, Vice President of Investor Relations and Market Analytics. Please go ahead, sir.

Kevin M. Kessel

Welcome to the June 2025 quarterly earnings call. I am joined by our CEO, Rick Wallace; and our CFO, Bren Higgins. We will discuss today's results as well as our September quarter outlook released after the market close and available on our website along with supplemental materials.

We are presenting today's