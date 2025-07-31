Valaris Limited (VAL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nick Georgas - IR

Anton Dibowitz - President, CEO & Director

Matthew Lyne - Senior VP & Chief Commercial Officer

Christopher T. Weber - Senior VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Fredrik Stene - Clarksons Platou Securities AS, Research Division

Gregory Robert Lewis - BTIG, LLC, Research Division

Eddie Kim - Barclays

Douglas Lee Becker - Capital One Securities, Inc., Research Division

Joshua W. Jayne - Daniel Energy Partners, LLC

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Valaris Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Nick Georgas, Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Nick Georgas

Welcome, everyone, to the Valaris Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call. With me today are President and CEO, Anton Dibowitz; Senior Vice President and CFO, Chris Weber; Senior Vice President and CCO, Matt Lyne; and other members of our executive management team. We issued our press release, which is available on our website at valaris.com.

Any comments we make today about expectations are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. Please refer to our press release and SEC filings on our website that define forward-looking statements and list risk factors and other events that could impact future results.

Also, please note that the company undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements. During this call, we refer to GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the press release on our website for additional information and required reconciliations. Last week, we issued our most recent fleet status report, which provides details on our rig fleet, including new contract awards.