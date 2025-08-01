Airbus SE (EADSF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Airbus SE (OTCPK:EADSF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2025 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

e - Corporate Participant

c - Corporate Participant

. - Corporate Participant

Guillaume M.J.D Faury - CEO & Executive Director

Helene Le Gorgeu - Head of Investor Relations & Financial Communication

Thomas Toepfer - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Benjamin Michael Heelan - BofA Securities, Research Division

Chloe Lemarie - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Christophe Menard - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

David Howard Perry - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Douglas Stuart Harned - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

Ian Christopher Douglas-Pennant - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Kenneth George Herbert - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Milene Kerner - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Ross Law - Unidentified Company

Morgan Stanley, Res - arch Division

All Rights reserved. - Unidentified Company

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Airbus H1 2025 Earnings Release Conference Call. I am Sharon, the operator for this conference. [Operator Instructions] The conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to your host, Guillaume Faury, Thomas Toepfer and Helene Le Gorgeu. Please go ahead.

Helene Le Gorgeu

Thank you, Sharon, and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. This is the Airbus H1 2025 earnings release conference call. Guillaume Faury, our CEO; and Thomas Toepfer, our CFO, will be presenting our results and answering your questions.

This call is planned to last around 1 hour. This includes Q&A, which we will conduct after the presentation. This call is also webcast. It can be accessed via our homepage by clicking on the dedicated banner. Playback of this call will be accessible on our website, but there is no dedicated phone replay service.