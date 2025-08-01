When I analyze an investment to determine whether it is likely to be in a bull or bear trend market going forward, I use what I call the “four steps to bull and bear profits”. These four steps are as follows:
Silver Bull Market Likely To Continue For 4 Reasons
Summary
- Silver’s bull market is likely to continue, supported by attractive valuations and historical outperformance during periods of economic and political uncertainty.
- Current economic conditions—high deficits, persistent inflation, and stagflation risks—create a favorable environment for silver relative to stocks.
- Investor sentiment toward silver remains lukewarm, which is contrarian bullish and suggests the bull market is not near its end.
- Technical indicators confirm a bullish trend for silver, making SLV an attractive way to gain exposure as silver is poised to outperform stocks.
