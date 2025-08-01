Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeffrey D. Jones - CFO & Executive Officer

Luis Antonio Müller - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Brian Edward Chin - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Craig Andrew Ellis - B. Riley Securities, Inc., Research Division

David Duley - Steelhead Securities LLC

Yu Shi - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Cohu's Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Jeff Jones, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Jeffrey D. Jones

Good afternoon, and welcome to our conference call to discuss Cohu's second quarter 2025 results and third quarter 2025 outlook. I'm joined today by our President and CEO, Luis Muller. If you need a copy of our earnings release, you may access it from our website at cohu.com or by contacting Cohu Investor Relations. There's also a slide presentation in conjunction with today's call that may be accessed on Cohu's website in the Investor Relations section. Replays of this call will be available via the same page after the call concludes.

Now to the safe harbor. During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements reflecting management's current expectations concerning Cohu's future business. These statements are based on current information that we have assessed, but which, by its nature, is subject to rapid and even abrupt changes. We encourage you to review the forward-looking statements section of the slide presentation and the earnings release as well as Cohu's filings with the SEC, including the most recently filed Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Our comments speak only as of today, July 31, 2025, and Cohu assumes no obligation to update these statements