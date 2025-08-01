Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Cami Senatore - Head of Investor Relations
Ian Timothy Simmonds - Chief Financial Officer
Joshua William Easterly - CEO & Chairman of the Board
Robert Stanley - President
Conference Call Participants
Arren Saul Cyganovich - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division
Brian J. Mckenna - Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Research Division
Finian Patrick O'Shea - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Kenneth S. Lee - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Melissa Wedel - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Mickey Schleien - Unidentified Company
Paul Conrad Johnson - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division
Robert James Dodd - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc.'s Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded on Thursday, July 31, 2025.
I will now turn the call over to Ms. Cami Senatore, Head of Investor Relations.
Cami Senatore
Thank you. Before we begin today's call, I would like to remind our listeners that remarks made during the call may contain forward- looking statements. Statements other than statements of historical facts made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.
Yesterday, after the market closed, we issued our earnings press release for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, and posted
- Read more current TSLX analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts