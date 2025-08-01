Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Robert Lahey

[Audio Gap] Letter and our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of our statements are made as of today, July 31, 2025, based on information currently available to us. We can give no assurance that these statements will be proven to be correct, and we do not intend and undertake no duty to update these statements, except as required by law.

During this call, we will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which are [indiscernible] and are in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. All of you can find a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures in our shareholder letter [indiscernible], which is posted on the Investor Relations page of our website.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Raj. Raj?

Raj Talluri

Thank you, Rob, and thank you, all, for joining us for this presentation, and thank you, TJ, for joining us today. Fellow shareholders, the company made great progress in Q2 in all fronts. We launched our A1 product platform. We hit key milestones with many of our strategic customers. We launched a warrant dividend to simultaneously reward our shareholders and also fund our future growth.

Fab2 in