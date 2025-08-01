Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

McNeil Seymour Fiske - President of Black Diamond Equipment

Michael J. Yates - CFO, Secretary & Treasurer

Warren B. Kanders - Executive Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Laurence Douglas - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Anna Glaessgen - B. Riley Securities, Inc., Research Division

Mark Eric Smith - Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division

Matthew Butler Koranda - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division

Matthew Berkowitz - The IGB Group, Inc.

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss Clarus Corporation's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Joining us today are Clarus Corporation's Executive Chairman, Warren Kanders; CFO, Mike Yates; President of Black Diamond Equipment, Neil Fiske; and the company's External Director of Investor Relations, Matt Berkowitz. Following their remarks, we will open the call for questions.

Before we go further, I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Berkowitz as he reads the company's safe harbor statement within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that provides important cautions regarding forward-looking statements.

Matt, please go ahead.

Matthew Berkowitz

Thank you. Before I begin, I'd like to remind everyone that during today's call, we will be making several forward-looking statements and we will make these statements under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward- looking statements reflect our best estimates and assumptions based on our understanding of information known to us today. These forward-looking statements are subject to potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of Clarus Corporation to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. More information on potential factors that