Tata Steel Limited (TATLY) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Tata Steel Limited (OTC:TATLY) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 2:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Koushik Chatterjee - CFO & Executive Director
Samita Shah - Vice President of Corporate Finance, Treasury & Risk Management
Thachat Viswanath Narendran - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Conference Call Participants
Amit Murarka - Axis Capital Limited, Research Division
Ashish G. Jain - Macquarie Research
Prateek Singh - DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Research Division
Ritesh Shah - Investec Bank plc, Research Division
Satyadeep Jain - AMBIT Capital Private Limited, Research Division
Sumangal Nevatia - Unidentified Company
Kotak Securities (Institutional Equities) - Unidentified Company
Tarang Agrawal - Old Bridge Capital Management Private Limited
Vibhav Zutshi - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Tata Steel Analyst Call. Please note that this meeting is being recorded. The attendees audio and video has been disabled from the back end and will be enabled subsequently. I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Samita Shah. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.
Samita Shah
Thanks, Kinshuk. Good afternoon, good morning, and good evening to all our viewers, who have dialed into this call. On behalf of Tata Steel, I'm delighted to welcome you to this call where we will discuss our results for the quarter 1 of FY '26. The call is being led by Mr. T.V. Narendran, CEO and MD and Mr. Koushik Chatterjee, ED and CFO of Tata Steel.
As is the norm, we will make some opening comments before we open the floor for questions. Before I hand it over to them, I just wanted to remind all our participants that the entire discussions will be governed by the disclaimer, which is on page 2 of the presentation, which discusses our results. Thank you, and over to you, Naren.
