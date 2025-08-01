As we move deeper through the Q2 earnings season and the S&P 500 fights to justify its fresh records, it has become quite evident that investors are nervous at all-time market highs, and even companies that
Roku: Immense Cash Flow Growth As Company Keeps Its Streaming Crown
Summary
- Roku's strong Q2 beat and raised guidance reinforce my bullish thesis, despite a modest post-earnings dip amid broader market caution.
- Roku benefits from secular streaming growth, leading OS market share, and increasing ad revenue as its platform matures and innovates.
- Device refreshes and gross margin improvements, plus robust free cash flow, strengthen Roku's long-term fundamentals and cash position.
- While Roku trades at a premium, accelerating EBITDA growth and margin expansion justify staying long and buying on any post-earnings weakness.
