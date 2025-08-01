The Weir Group PLC (WEIGF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

The Weir Group PLC (OTCPK:WEIGF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Michael Puffer - CFO & Executive Director

Jonathan Adam Stanton - CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Christian Hinderaker - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Edward Hussey - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

John-B Kim - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Jonathan Hurn - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Lushanthan Mahendrarajah - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Mark Lewis Fielding - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Tore Luca Kristof Fangmann - BofA Securities, Research Division

Vivek Midha - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Weir's 2025 Half Year Results Presentation. Please note the usual cautionary notice on forward-looking statements. Today, I'm joined by our CFO, Brian Puffer. And after my introduction, Brian will lead the financial review, and then I'll cover strategic progress and outlook. After the presentation, we'll both be available for Q&A.

So let me start with a reminder of our journey to deliver on Weir's compelling long-term value creation opportunity. Having completed our portfolio transformation, we're now a focused mining technology leader with unique capabilities. With our leading brands, comprehensive service model and growing range of innovative end-to-end solutions, we're helping our customers boost productivity and sustainability. We're located close to every major mine around the world, deeply embedded in our customers' operations, keeping their mines running and helping to solve their biggest challenges.

Our business model and its barriers to entry underpin the track record of consistent delivery that we're building. Through Performance Excellence, we are optimizing our business, creating a leaner, more efficient and scalable Weir. We are well on track to deliver our cumulative savings target of GBP 80 million in 2026, and we are then a business with operating margins sustainably