IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Adam J. Richins - Senior VP & COO
Amy I. Shaw - VP of Finance, Compliance & Risk
Brian R. Buckham - Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer
John Wonderlich - Corporate Participant
Lisa A. Grow - CEO, President & Director
Timothy E. Tatum - Vice President of Regulatory Affairs
Conference Call Participants
Brian J. Russo - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Christopher Ronald Ellinghaus - Siebert Williams Shank & Co., L.L.C., Research Division
Operator
Welcome to IDACORP's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded, and our webcast is live. A replay will be made available later today for the next 12 months on the IDACORP website.
I will now turn the call over to Amy Shaw, Vice President of Finance, Compliance and Risk. Please go ahead.
Amy I. Shaw
Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate you joining our call. The slides we'll reference during today's call are available on IDACORP's website.
As noted on Slide 2, our discussion today includes forward-looking statements, including earnings guidance, spending forecasts, financing plans, regulatory plans and actions and estimates and assumptions that reflect our current views on what the future holds, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made today, and we caution against placing undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We've included our cautionary note on forward-looking statements and various risk factors in more detail for your review in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
As shown on Slide 3, we also have Lisa Grow, President and CEO; Brian Buckham, SVP, CFO and Treasurer; and John Wonderlich, Investor Relations Manager, presenting today.
Slide 4 has
