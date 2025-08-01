DSM-Firmenich AG (DSFIY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

DSM-Firmenich AG (OTCQX:DSFIY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dave Huizing - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Dimitri de Vreeze - Chief Executive Officer

Ralf Schmeitz - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Morrow Sloane - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Artem Chubarov - Redburn (Europe) Limited, Research Division

Charles Eden - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Nicola Tang - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

Dave Huizing

Good morning, and thank you for joining today's call. I'm sitting here with Dimitri de Vreeze, our CEO; and Ralf Schmeitz, our CFO.

This morning, we published our first half 2025 results together with a presentation to investors, which you can find on our website. Here, you can also find our disclaimers about forward-looking statements.

Following Dimitri and Ralf's opening comments, we will open the line for questions. Importantly and as a reminder, sell-side analysts who want to ask questions will need to register via the questioners' link, which they can find on our website in the Financial Calendar. If you have not done so yet, you can still switch now.

And with that, Dimitri, please go ahead.

Dimitri de Vreeze

Thank you, Dave, and indeed, welcome to everybody on this, I think, very busy day for you guys. I appreciate you dialing in. And I want to start with a little bit the journey we're at before we're diving into H1 and 2025.

So you know that we have depicted our journey, and we are moving rapidly towards the accelerate phase. I'm very happy to see that we made quite some progress during the first half. And we've also seen that we've closed the Feed Enzyme business in the whole exit of Animal Nutrition & Health and also something in the tuning portfolio.